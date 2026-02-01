Minister Of Commerce And Industry Visits Number Of Factories In Small And Medium Industries Zone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani conducted a field visit yesterday to a number of factories operating in the construction and building sector, as well as the metal industries sector, in the Small and Medium Industries Zone.

The visit comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing follow-up on developments in the national industrial sector and its efforts to assess the status of factories and their needs, in a manner that supports their development plans and enhances their growth.

During the tour, His Excellency reviewed the key products offered by the factories, their production capacity levels, and operational processes, in addition to the modern technologies used in production lines and their role in improving efficiency and product quality. He also listened to briefings on the factories' future expansion and development plans aimed at strengthening their competitiveness in local and regional markets.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Minister of Commerce and Industry affirmed the Ministry's commitment to continuing its support for the industrial sector as one of the main pillars of economic diversification.

This is in line with the Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, through developing the industrial business environment, providing incentives and facilitation to investors, and simplifying procedures, thereby contributing to attracting industrial investments and supporting the growth of national industries.