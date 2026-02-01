QRCS Supports Rehabilitation Services At Al-Wafa Hospital In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amid the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) continues to implement major health care interventions.

As part of the“Improved Access to Medical, Mental Health, and Inpatient Rehabilitation Services in Gaza and North Gaza Governorates” project, QRCS is currently supporting rehabilitation and medical care services for approximately 21,000 patients and injuries at Al-Wafa Hospital for Medical Rehabilitation and Specialized Surgery.

Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS's representation office in Gaza, said the new project was another intervention by QRCS to alleviate everyday suffering and ensure continued health care services for the blockade's population of more than two million people.

The project, he explained, involved the provision of medical rehabilitation services for nine months, as well as repair and maintenance of the hospital's solar panels, to sustain of rehabilitation and clinical services, given the severe energy shortage in Gaza.

Dr. Fouad Najm, Director-General of Al-Wafa Hospital, described the project as an urgent lifeline.