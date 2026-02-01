Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

2026-02-01 02:04:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

January 19

1.7000

January 26

1.7000

January 20

-

January 27

1.7000

January 21

1.7000

January 28

1.7000

January 22

1.7000

January 29

1.7000

January 23

1.7000

January 30

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.011 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.039395 manat, amounting to 2.02812 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

January 19

1.9776

January 26

2.0162

January 20

-

January 27

2.0185

January 21

1.9921

January 28

2.0401

January 22

1.9875

January 29

2.0386

January 23

1.9977

January 30

2.0272

Average rate per week

1.988725

Average rate per week

2.02812

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0049 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.2373 manat, amounting to 2.23088 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

January 19

2.1807

January 26

2.2434

January 20

-

January 27

2.2222

January 21

2.1870

January 28

2.2295

January 22

2.2139

January 29

2.2208

January 23

2.2470

January 30

2.2385

Average rate per week

2.20715

Average rate per week

2.23088

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.03918 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

January 19

0.0393

January 26

0.0392

January 20

-

January 27

0.0392

January 21

0.0393

January 28

0.0392

January 22

0.0393

January 29

0.0392

January 23

0.0392

January 30

0.0391

Average rate per week

0.03928

Average rate per week

0.03918

No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.

Trend News Agency

