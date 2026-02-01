Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
January 19
|
1.7000
|
January 26
|
1.7000
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 27
|
1.7000
|
January 21
|
1.7000
|
January 28
|
1.7000
|
January 22
|
1.7000
|
January 29
|
1.7000
|
January 23
|
1.7000
|
January 30
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.011 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.039395 manat, amounting to 2.02812 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
January 19
|
1.9776
|
January 26
|
2.0162
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 27
|
2.0185
|
January 21
|
1.9921
|
January 28
|
2.0401
|
January 22
|
1.9875
|
January 29
|
2.0386
|
January 23
|
1.9977
|
January 30
|
2.0272
|
Average rate per week
|
1.988725
|
Average rate per week
|
2.02812
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0049 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.2373 manat, amounting to 2.23088 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
January 19
|
2.1807
|
January 26
|
2.2434
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 27
|
2.2222
|
January 21
|
2.1870
|
January 28
|
2.2295
|
January 22
|
2.2139
|
January 29
|
2.2208
|
January 23
|
2.2470
|
January 30
|
2.2385
|
Average rate per week
|
2.20715
|
Average rate per week
|
2.23088
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.03918 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
January 19
|
0.0393
|
January 26
|
0.0392
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 27
|
0.0392
|
January 21
|
0.0393
|
January 28
|
0.0392
|
January 22
|
0.0393
|
January 29
|
0.0392
|
January 23
|
0.0392
|
January 30
|
0.0391
|
Average rate per week
|
0.03928
|
Average rate per week
|
0.03918
No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.
