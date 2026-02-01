403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ajet Flight From Istanbul To Tehran Makes Emergency Landing In Ankara
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A passenger aircraft operated by AJet, en route from Istanbul to Tehran, was forced to make an emergency landing in Ankara, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The Boeing 737 had departed from Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport and was flying toward the Iranian capital when it declared an emergency over the city of Kırşehir.
The aircraft later landed safely at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport, reports said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment