403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
STARZPLAY to Deliver One of the Biggest UFC Nights of the Year with UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 29 January 2026: STARZPLAY, the home of premium live sports in the MENA region, will bring fans one of the most anticipated fight nights of the year as UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 streams live and exclusively on the platform on Sunday, 1 February 2026.
Headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, UFC 325 brings global attention and championship-level intensity to the Octagon. The event stands as one of the UFC’s biggest cards of the year, with worldwide anticipation surrounding the outcome of this defining showdown.
The first encounter between Volkanovski and Lopes delivered a fierce battle that captured global attention, with both fighters showcasing their contrasting styles and intensity. Volkanovski relied on his experience, pressure, and tactical control to secure a unanimous-decision-victory. Now, as Lopes prepares to return with aggressive striking and constant forward movement, UFC 325 represents a critical opportunity for him to redefine his path at the highest level, with growing discussion around what a second meeting with Volkanovski could mean for his standing in the division.
Reinforcing its position as the region’s leading destination for combat sports, STARZPLAY will deliver comprehensive coverage of the entire event, from the opening bouts through to the main card, ensuring fight fans across MENA can experience every moment of this landmark UFC night.
In a move that expands access for audiences across the region, the platform will stream both the Prelims (2 AM GST) and Late Prelims (4 AM GST) free to watch (AVOD), allowing fans to tune in without a subscription and be part of the action from the very first fight.
Through its combination of premium subscription coverage and free-to-watch access, STARZPLAY continues to broaden the reach of MMA and strengthen its connection with the region’s rapidly growing fight community.
Fans across the MENA region can catch UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 live and exclusively on STARZPLAY on Sunday, 1 February at 6 AM GST.
Headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, UFC 325 brings global attention and championship-level intensity to the Octagon. The event stands as one of the UFC’s biggest cards of the year, with worldwide anticipation surrounding the outcome of this defining showdown.
The first encounter between Volkanovski and Lopes delivered a fierce battle that captured global attention, with both fighters showcasing their contrasting styles and intensity. Volkanovski relied on his experience, pressure, and tactical control to secure a unanimous-decision-victory. Now, as Lopes prepares to return with aggressive striking and constant forward movement, UFC 325 represents a critical opportunity for him to redefine his path at the highest level, with growing discussion around what a second meeting with Volkanovski could mean for his standing in the division.
Reinforcing its position as the region’s leading destination for combat sports, STARZPLAY will deliver comprehensive coverage of the entire event, from the opening bouts through to the main card, ensuring fight fans across MENA can experience every moment of this landmark UFC night.
In a move that expands access for audiences across the region, the platform will stream both the Prelims (2 AM GST) and Late Prelims (4 AM GST) free to watch (AVOD), allowing fans to tune in without a subscription and be part of the action from the very first fight.
Through its combination of premium subscription coverage and free-to-watch access, STARZPLAY continues to broaden the reach of MMA and strengthen its connection with the region’s rapidly growing fight community.
Fans across the MENA region can catch UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 live and exclusively on STARZPLAY on Sunday, 1 February at 6 AM GST.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment