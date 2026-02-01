403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Marketers Are Rewriting Growth in the Algorithmic Era: Dentsu Unveils 2026 CMO Navigator – Media Edition
(MENAFN- dentsu) Dubai, 29th January 2026 – Dentsu today announced the release of its CMO Navigator – Media Edition 2026, the latest installment of its global CMO research series exploring how marketing leaders are transforming their organizations in response to rapid shifts in technology, consumer behavior, and media.
Key Global Findings:
The rise of the Perceptive CMO
Dentsu identifies a new cohort of “Perceptive CMOs” – those whose views most closely align with consumers. Representing 17% of global CMOs, this group outperforms peers on revenue, innovation, and transformation readiness. They embrace AI more fully, invest earlier in new media ecosystems, and are more likely to work for organizations with double-digit growth.
A wave of optimism is powering investment
Despite consumer pessimism, the majority of CMOs report strong business results, with 90% seeing revenue growth over the past 12 months. This momentum is fueling increased marketing budgets, particularly in North America and LATAM.
AI is now central to the CMO mandate
CMOs say “redesigning marketing in the age of AI” has become a core responsibility, on par with customer satisfaction and customer-base growth. Nine in ten report emerging AI capabilities are already reshaping their strategies – from efficiency gains to the development of net new offerings.
Media has become the most powerful growth engine
With global advertising spend forecast to surpass $1 trillion in 2026, CMOs overwhelmingly agree that media is now critical to business performance. As media becomes increasingly algorithmic and shoppable, leaders are turning to attention-based planning, AI-augmented search, and creator-driven ecosystems to connect with consumers. But CMOs also report that their biggest concern surrounds a lack of transparency and visibility from closed technology platforms.
Entertainment partnerships are accelerating
Ninety-one percent of CMOs are increasing investment in sports, gaming, and entertainment IP to reach audiences where cultural influence happens – Mexico (44%), UK (40%) and India (40%) leading the way on “significantly increasing investment.” More specifically, more than 85% of all CMOs are increasing investment in anime IP, and gaming partnerships are now mainstream across most regions, with less than 1 in 10 not pursuing any gaming-related strategies at all.
“Across MENA, these global shifts are already playing out at speed,” said Ramzy Abouchacra, Media Practice President, dentsu MENA. “CMOs here are navigating rapid platform growth, younger and more fragmented audiences, and an accelerating creator and entertainment economy. Media is no longer simply viewed as an executional layer, but as a driver of business growth that connects culture, data, and technology. The brands showing the most progress are those treating media as a connected system, accountable for real outcomes.”
Media++
The media landscape is evolving at unprecedented speed. Consumers navigate an unbound world where every touchpoint is addressable, automated, and connected. To remain relevant, brands and agencies must continuously perform and transform. Dentsu’s Media++ approach addresses this challenge by embedding transparency, agility and intelligence into planning and activation, ensuring that every impression counts and every investment delivers impact.
Media++ is dentsu’s growth engine, a strategic evolution designed to position media as the flywheel that powers integrated solutions across creative, CXM, data, and technology. In an era where every brand competes for attention in an algorithm-driven world, Media++ ensures that media is not just a channel but a catalyst for transformation and measurable outcomes.
Key Global Findings:
The rise of the Perceptive CMO
Dentsu identifies a new cohort of “Perceptive CMOs” – those whose views most closely align with consumers. Representing 17% of global CMOs, this group outperforms peers on revenue, innovation, and transformation readiness. They embrace AI more fully, invest earlier in new media ecosystems, and are more likely to work for organizations with double-digit growth.
A wave of optimism is powering investment
Despite consumer pessimism, the majority of CMOs report strong business results, with 90% seeing revenue growth over the past 12 months. This momentum is fueling increased marketing budgets, particularly in North America and LATAM.
AI is now central to the CMO mandate
CMOs say “redesigning marketing in the age of AI” has become a core responsibility, on par with customer satisfaction and customer-base growth. Nine in ten report emerging AI capabilities are already reshaping their strategies – from efficiency gains to the development of net new offerings.
Media has become the most powerful growth engine
With global advertising spend forecast to surpass $1 trillion in 2026, CMOs overwhelmingly agree that media is now critical to business performance. As media becomes increasingly algorithmic and shoppable, leaders are turning to attention-based planning, AI-augmented search, and creator-driven ecosystems to connect with consumers. But CMOs also report that their biggest concern surrounds a lack of transparency and visibility from closed technology platforms.
Entertainment partnerships are accelerating
Ninety-one percent of CMOs are increasing investment in sports, gaming, and entertainment IP to reach audiences where cultural influence happens – Mexico (44%), UK (40%) and India (40%) leading the way on “significantly increasing investment.” More specifically, more than 85% of all CMOs are increasing investment in anime IP, and gaming partnerships are now mainstream across most regions, with less than 1 in 10 not pursuing any gaming-related strategies at all.
“Across MENA, these global shifts are already playing out at speed,” said Ramzy Abouchacra, Media Practice President, dentsu MENA. “CMOs here are navigating rapid platform growth, younger and more fragmented audiences, and an accelerating creator and entertainment economy. Media is no longer simply viewed as an executional layer, but as a driver of business growth that connects culture, data, and technology. The brands showing the most progress are those treating media as a connected system, accountable for real outcomes.”
Media++
The media landscape is evolving at unprecedented speed. Consumers navigate an unbound world where every touchpoint is addressable, automated, and connected. To remain relevant, brands and agencies must continuously perform and transform. Dentsu’s Media++ approach addresses this challenge by embedding transparency, agility and intelligence into planning and activation, ensuring that every impression counts and every investment delivers impact.
Media++ is dentsu’s growth engine, a strategic evolution designed to position media as the flywheel that powers integrated solutions across creative, CXM, data, and technology. In an era where every brand competes for attention in an algorithm-driven world, Media++ ensures that media is not just a channel but a catalyst for transformation and measurable outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment