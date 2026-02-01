Tamil Nadu: Devotees' Van Overturns On Tiruchy-Chidambaram Highway

Devotees returning after visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple met with an accident when their van overturned on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, officials said. The incident took place near Poiyyur village.

Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving information, Keezhapazhuvur police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the incident.

Tyre Burst Cited as Cause

While travelling on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway, the van reportedly lost control after a sudden tyre burst and overturned, resulting in a serious accident.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

