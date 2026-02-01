Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamil Nadu: Devotees' Van Overturns On Tiruchy-Chidambaram Highway

2026-02-01 01:12:21
Devotees returning after visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple met with an accident when their van overturned on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, officials said. The incident took place near Poiyyur village.

Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving information, Keezhapazhuvur police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the incident.

Tyre Burst Cited as Cause

While travelling on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway, the van reportedly lost control after a sudden tyre burst and overturned, resulting in a serious accident.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

