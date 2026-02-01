Changi Airport Posts Record 69.98M Passenger, Two Million Cargo Movement In 2025

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore: Passenger traffic at Singapore Changi Airport was an all-time high in 2025, with 69.98 million passenger movements recorded, a 3.4 percent increase compared to 2024.

Aircraft movements, which include landings and take-offs, rose 2.2 percent year-on-year to 374,000 movements.

Airfreight throughput totaled 2.08 million tons in 2025, exceeding the previous year by 4.5 percent and making it one of the best cargo performances in Changi Airport's history.

December 2025, with 6.3 million passenger movements, was the busiest month of the year. The busiest day of the year was December 20, 2025 - the Saturday before Christmas - when over 223,000 passengers passed through Changi's terminals.

Changi Airport's top five passenger markets for the year were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India, while top five air cargo markets were China, United States of America, Australia, Hong Kong and India, with the top three growth markets being China, United States of America, and Taiwan.

As of January 2026, some 100 airlines operate more than 7,300 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to over 170 cities in 50 countries and territories worldwide.