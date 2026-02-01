Border Guards Destroy Nine Russian Vehicles In South Slobozhanskyi Direction
“During another raid, border guard turned nine vehicles, including two ATVs, into scrap metal,” the report said.Read also: Military show drone strike eliminating Russians in drainage pipe
Three invaders were also eliminated.
As reported by Ukrinform, border guards used drones to strike a Chinese-made Type-63 Russian multiple launch rocket system in the southern direction.
Photo: Ministry of Defense
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment