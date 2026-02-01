Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Destroy Nine Russian Vehicles In South Slobozhanskyi Direction

2026-02-01 01:08:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Servic, which also released a video.

“During another raid, border guard turned nine vehicles, including two ATVs, into scrap metal,” the report said.

Read also: Military show drone strike eliminating Russians in drainage pipe

Three invaders were also eliminated.

As reported by Ukrinform, border guards used drones to strike a Chinese-made Type-63 Russian multiple launch rocket system in the southern direction.

Photo: Ministry of Defense

MENAFN01022026000193011044ID1110678251



UkrinForm

