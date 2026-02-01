Telangana CM Orders Action Against Those Responsible For Excise Constable's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed the police to take strict action against those responsible for the death of excise constable Gajula Soumya.

The 25-year-old succumbed on Saturday night to the injuries she sustained in an alleged attack by 'Ganja' smugglers a week ago in Nizamabad district.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences on the death of Soumya, who passed away at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister expressed his anguish over Soumya losing her life in the line of duty. He ordered police officials to take strict action against those responsible for her death.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would extend all possible assistance to Soumya's family.

A bulletin issued by NIMS late Saturday night said, "All necessary medical interventions and advanced life-support measures were provided by a multi-disciplinary team of specialists. Despite sustained and best possible efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared deceased on January 31 at 9.41 p.m. NIMS extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and conveys its sincere sympathies during this hour of profound grief."

Sowmya was initially brought to NIMS in the early hours of January 25 and was admitted to the Emergency Department before being shifted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit. She remained in a critical condition, unconscious and on life support, with multiple organ systems under strain.

She had sustained critical injuries after she was run over by a car belonging to a 'Ganja' (contraband) smuggling gang in Nizamabad district.

The incident occurred during a vehicle check near Madhavnagar village in Nizamabad district on January 23.

A special excise team, acting on a tip-off, had stopped a car. Two of the four suspects in the car jumped out and fled. Soumya, who was standing in front of the car, was hit as the driver suddenly accelerated the vehicle. After she fell beneath the wheels, the driver reversed the vehicle in an apparent bid to flee, then rammed into an electric pole while turning left.

Police arrested the driver and another suspect and launched a hunt for the two others. The excise personnel seized 2.5 kg ganja from the car. The accused were transporting the contraband from Nirmal district to Nizamabad.

A severely injured Soumya was admitted to a hospital, where doctors removed one kidney because of internal injuries.

As her condition turned critical, she was shifted to Hyderabad and admitted to NIMS.