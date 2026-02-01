403
Deadly Blast Tears Through Building in Iran, Casualties Reported
(MENAFN) A devastating explosion tore through a multi-story apartment complex in Iran's Bandar Abbas on Saturday, claiming at least one life and injuring 14 others, according to a news agency.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene following the blast, which struck the eight-story residential structure at approximately 14:10 local time (1040 GMT) in the southern port city.
Mokhtar Salahshoor, who leads the provincial Red Crescent Society, confirmed that rescue operations began immediately after the incident, the news agency reported. Authorities have not yet identified what triggered the explosion.
The Hormozgan province's crisis management chief, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, told a news agency that firefighting teams and emergency responders remain on-site conducting investigations into the blast's origin and scope.
Extensive structural damage occurred across the building's lower three levels, while the force of the explosion blew out windows throughout the remaining floors, the news agency reported. Surrounding structures also suffered window damage from the shockwave.
More than 10 vehicles positioned near the residential tower were damaged in the incident, according to the news agency.
Investigators continue working to establish the cause behind the deadly explosion as rescue efforts proceed.
