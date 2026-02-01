MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post León Glatzer, From the Waves to the Big Screen appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Not everything in an athlete's journey is reflected in a competition or statistics. This film offers an in-depth look at the process surrounding surfer León Glatzer, showing what happens away from the podiums, broadcasts, and cameras. From his early years, the sea was a place of total disconnection for him. Every time he enters the water, the outside world disappears and only two essential elements remain: the ocean and his presence in it. There he learned to read the tides, wait for the right set, and understand that not all waves are for surfing. That simple yet profound relationship with the sea runs throughout the film. Surfing was never a plan or a strategy. It was a passion that led him to spend endless hours in the water, without thinking about results or a professional career.

Everything changed when a spontaneously recorded video went viral and opened an unexpected door: travel, sponsors, and the possibility of dedicating himself fully to high performance. But behind that path were sacrifices that are not always visible. The most important was that of his mother, who trusted him when he was just 15 years old and let him travel alone for eight months competing on the international youth circuit. That decision shaped his career and also the intimate tone of the film. In the water, he learned patience. Out of the water, traveling gave him a different perspective on the world. Getting to know different cultures and ways of life taught him that adapting is part of growing up, both in surfing and in life. The film also shows the hardest moments.

In 2019, in Japan, he failed to qualify for the Olympic Games after four years of preparation. That defeat, in a sport where a single wave can define a heat, left him feeling empty and needing to rebuild himself. He realized that training the body is not enough: mental strength and self-belief are essential. That transformation was key to qualifying on his second attempt.“Losing that opportunity taught me that the hardest path is not always the one you see from the outside.

It was a learning experience that shaped my entire approach to training and competing.” Another struggle depicted in the film has to do with his origins. For years, he lived far from the sea, which put him at a disadvantage compared to other surfers of his generation. External and internal doubts tried to hold him back, but overcoming them was part of the process that led him to grow and excel internationally. Fear is also present.

Not as an enemy, but as something you live with. The sea cannot be controlled, and every decision-catching a wave, jumping in late, or facing a critical section-involves real risk. A knee injury in his youth reinforced that awareness and changed the way he trains and takes care of his body. The film delves into a little-seen moment in high performance: the void that appears after fulfilling a dream. After reaching the Olympic Game, León faced a difficult break. Far from being an end, that moment was an opportunity to rethink his path and set new goals.“Reaching the Olympic Games was a dream, but also an emotional challenge. This film allowed me to look at my entire journey more clearly and understand that every fall is also part of the learning process,” the athlete emphasized. Bringing this story to the big screen was not an easy decision, especially because of the exposure of his family. But the intention was clear: to show the human side of sport, the vulnerability, and to open a space where others can see themselves reflected. The trust with the film crew and the support of Red Bull were key to achieving this. More than a film about surfing, this project is about processes, falls, and rebuilding. It shows that the path is not always linear and that, even in a vast sea, there is always a new wave waiting, and that is the legacy that León Glatzer leaves to new generations of surfers.

Premiere details The premiere will be free and will take place on February 7 at Puddle Fish, Jacó, starting at 7:00 PM. Surfer León Glatzer will be present to introduce the film and share with attendees, offering the opportunity to learn about his story and his experiences in and out of the water.

For more details or press inquiries, please contact Karina McDonald at 8830-9462... or Justin Rojas....

The post León Glatzer, From the Waves to the Big Screen appeared first on The Costa Rica News.