US Diplomatic Mission In India Reduces X Updates During Partial Shutdown: Does This Affect You?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US embassies across the world have announced that their X handles will be less active amid the partial government shutdown in the country.

The US Embassy in India posted a message on its X account on Saturday, writing that it "will not be updated regularly" until full operations of the US government resume.

"Because of the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information," the X account of US Embassy India wrote.

The US Embassies of Bangladesh and France issued similar statements.

US government shuts down partially

The US Federal government, on Saturday, shut down partially after the Senate failed to meet a last-minute deadline to approve a revised package of the government-funding bills. The US House of Representatives is also not expected to give a green light to the changes until Monday.

On Friday, the US Senate voted to separate funding for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS.

However, around three-fourths of the US government's operations have been affected by the shutdown, and have affected sectors like health, housing, education, and defence.

It was after reaching a deal with the White House to put that off for two weeks to negotiate Democrats' demands for restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including requiring agents to wear body cameras and no masks, according to ABC News.

The vote was 71-29, with only five Republicans voting against.

The bill will now head to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to bring the package to the floor. The rules require a two-thirds majority for passage.

The bill's passage requires strong support from Republicans and Democrats to reach US President Donald Trump's desk.

The path to the Senate vote was cleared earlier on Friday when Republican Senator Lindsey Graham lifted his hold after securing a commitment from Senate Majority Leader John Thune to hold a vote on banning sanctuary cities in the coming weeks, according to ABC News.

(With ANI inputs)