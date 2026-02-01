IND Vs NZ: Kishan, Suryakumar Smash Record 137-Run Stand For India

Kishan, Suryakumar Set New Partnership Record

Ishan Kishan and India's T20I team captain Suryakumar Yadav fired on all cylinders as they formed a 137-run stand off 57 balls for the third wicket against New Zealand to power India to 271/5 in 20 overs in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series on Saturday.

Notably, the 137-run stand between Kishan and Suryakumar stands as the highest third-wicket stand for India in T20Is. The previous highest third-wicket stand for India in T20Is was 134 between Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in Adelaide in 2016.

India's Batting Onslaught

In the 5th India vs New Zealand T20I on Saturday, India won the toss and opted to bat first. While opener Sanju Samson faced another setback after being dismissed for just 6 runs, Abhishek Sharma gave Team India another quick start, scoring a 16-ball 30.

Then came the mammoth partnership between Ishan Kishan (103 in 43 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes). Both the batters dealt in regular fours and sixes, as India was 102/2, with Suryakumar (27*) and Ishan (39*) unbeaten and having made a 54-run stand in just 30 balls after the end of 10 overs.

It was an absolute massacre against New Zealand's Ish Sodhi in the 12th over as Ishan launched him for 4,4,4,6,4,6, collecting 29 runs in his over with a wide as extra. He reached his second fifty of the series in 28 balls, with three fours and four sixes as Team India reached 141 runs in just 12 overs.

The century stand came in just 44 balls. Suryakumar eventually fell to Santner, courtesy of a fine stumping by Tim Seifert for a 30-ball 63. The partnership of 137 runs for the third wicket was undone, and India was 185/3 in 14.3 overs.

India were eventually powered to a massive 271/5, crossing 200 in just 15.4 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden T20I century off 42 balls before being dismissed for 103, while Hardik Pandya added a quick 42. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube remained unbeaten as India finished strongly.

India Seal Victory by 46 Runs

In response to India's 271, New Zealand scored 225/10 in 19.4 overs, losing the match by 46 runs.

