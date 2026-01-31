Team Celebrates As It's A Wrap For 'Mirzapur - The Film'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The shoot for the much-anticipated film version of the blockbuster series, "Mirzapur," has finally concluded. Announcing the shoot wrap on social media, actress Shweta Tripathi shared a picture of the clapperboard with the text, "Mirzapur The Film Wrapped".

Shweta aka Golu shared another post that included the entire cast and crew posing together for a group photo. She added the text, "It's a wrap Mirzapur The Movie."

The primary crew of the film has been sharing various updates from the shoot on social media, adding to the buzz for the already hyped drama.

Shweta told IANS,“Golu Gupta has given me a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for.”

She stated that the character has played a big part in changing the way audiences see her and also the kind of stories she gets to be a part of.

“Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both exciting and fulfilling, because the love for this world and these characters is immense. Reuniting with the cast, especially with Ali Fazal, who is like family, and stepping back into Golu's shoes felt like coming home, but with a new energy and scale. I can't wait for audiences to experience this chapter of Mirzapur in cinemas,” Shweta concluded.

Made under the direction of Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment,“Mirzapur: The Movie” brings together the original cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, yet again.

However, this time, the audience will also get to see some new faces in the world of Mirzapur, such as Sonal Chouhan, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan.