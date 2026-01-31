Four Shipwrecked People Appear On The Costa Abajo Of Colón Authorities Launch An Investigation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Shipwrecked People Appear On The Costa Abajo Of Colón Authorities Launch An Investigation

2026-01-31 11:09:43
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Four people arrived on an inflatable raft at Limón Beach in the district of Donoso on the Lower Coast of the province of Colón. Late Friday afternoon, these people unexpectedly arrived at this beach on a raft, which is used on boats in case of emergency or shipwrecks.

Upon their arrival at Limón Beach, these citizens presented a severe case of dehydration. Residents of the area, upon seeing the situation, notified the Justice of the Peace and the agents of the National Aeronaval Service (SENAN), who coordinated a boat from the community of Miguel de la Borda to go to the place and rescue them.

Once the transfer was completed, these people were taken to the Miguel de la Borda Health Center to receive the necessary medical attention. They informed the authorities that they were of Colombian nationality and that they were survivors of a shipwreck that occurred at sea. This situation is now the subject of investigation by the authorities and security agencies.

Newsroom Panama

