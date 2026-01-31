New Viral Jeffrey Epstein Video Shows Him Chasing Women In Kitchen After DOJ Files Release (WATCH)

A disturbing new video featuring convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has gone viral, showing him playfully chasing women around a kitchen and dancing with another figure in footage tied to the recent massive release of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The clip, widely shared on social media platforms, has shocked viewers and reignited debates over how Epstein's crimes and network are being scrutinised and disclosed to the public.

Among the newly available videos, the kitchen footage has drawn particular attention due to its unsettling nature. The face of the women in the clip were blurred out, but social media users have expressed outrage, with some describing the scenes as“predatory and disgusting.” While it's unclear whether the woman involved was minor, the video's circulation has generated intense discussion about the adequacy of redactions and the ethical implications of releasing sensitive material.

A newly released clip shows Epstein running around his kitchen with young women while he laughs like it's some joke. No context, but another deeply unsettling one's not shocking anymore. It's dark and disturbing. twitter/FM3lVGjBo6 Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 31, 2026

The reactions have not been limited to online forums. A collective statement from survivors of Epstein's abuse criticises the latest release, arguing that it“exposes survivors while continuing to shield men who abused them.” They claim that the transparency effort may inadvertently retraumatise victims by revealing aspects of their experiences without delivering full accountability for perpetrators and their networks.

Another viral video shows Epstein dancing with a woman whose identity was concealed in the video.

A newly released clip shows Jeffrey Epstein dancing with a redacted girl twitter/Stx47y5SQz

- grizzy (@Furbeti) January 31, 2026

The authenticity of the videos could not be independently confirmed, and there was no immediate indication of when or where the same were recorded.

The DOJ released more than 3 million pages of documents on January 30, 2026, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act - a federal law requiring the publication of previously sealed investigative materials tied to Epstein's criminal history and associations. This disclosure includes about 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, forming the largest batch of materials released to date. Officials have emphasised that names and identifying details of victims were heavily redacted to protect privacy, and materials that could endanger ongoing investigations or violate legal constraints were withheld.

This latest tranche of files has also renewed public and political scrutiny of Epstein's connections to high-profile figures and the circumstances surrounding his death in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has defended the DOJ's approach, stating that redactions are necessary and that the department has complied with legal requirements even if not all materials are public.

Beyond the kitchen clip, the extensive document and media release continues to seed broader investigations into Epstein's social circles, financial connections, and the systemic failures that allowed his abuse network to persist for years. As public debate grows over what remains sealed and what should be fully disclosed, the viral footage has become a symbol of ongoing demand for accountability, transparency, and justice for victims.