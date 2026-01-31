Mardaani 3 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji's Film Creates A Storm, See Earnings

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was released at a time when Sunny Deol's Border 2 was already dominating the box office. However, even amidst Border 2's earnings, Mardaani 3 is standing strong and making a great collection.

Rani Mukerji's much-awaited film Mardaani 3 was released this Friday. The film got a good response from the audience on its very first day. The director of this movie is Abhiraj Minawala.

It's been 2 days since the release of Mardaani 3. The film's second-day earnings figure has come out. The number is truly surprising. According to a sacnilk report, the movie did business of 5.3 crores on the second day. This figure is higher than the first day.

Mardaani 3 opened its account with 4 crores on its opening day. The film has so far done a business of 9.3 crores at the Indian box office. Talking about the overall occupancy of Mardaani 3, it is 22.36% in Hindi.

Talking about the occupancy of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, the morning shows had 10.64%. The afternoon shows had 24.56%, and the evening shows had an occupancy of 31.88 percent. The figures for the night shows are yet to come.

Talking about the budget of Mardaani 3, director Abhiraj Minawala has made it on a budget of 75 crores. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film stars Rani Mukerji along with Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

Mardaani 3 is the third installment of the Mardaani franchise. The first film of this franchise came out in 2014, while the second film was released in 2019. Both films were superhits at the box office.