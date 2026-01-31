Venezuela Announces Large-Scale Amnesty For Political Prisoners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Guardian stated this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

Speaking at Venezuela's Supreme Court in the presence of government officials, Rodriguez said she would propose a bill on a general amnesty that would cover "the entire period of political violence from 1999 to the present."

"This law will serve to heal the wounds left by political confrontation, fuelled by violence and extremism. It will allow us to put justice back on track in our country," she emphasized.

Rodriguez also announced the launch of large-scale consultations on a new judicial system.

In addition, she revealed plans to close the notorious El Helicoide prison in Caracas, where, according to human rights organizations, Maduro's security services tortured political prisoners. According to Rodriguez, the building, which was originally constructed as a shopping center, will be converted into a "sports, cultural and commercial centre for police families and neighbouring communities."

For many years, the regime in Venezuela has arrested opposition figures and foreigners on fabricated charges, ranging from espionage to plotting terrorist attacks.

As Ukrinform previously reported, US President Donald Trump earlier stated that Venezuelan authorities would soon accelerate the release of political prisoners.

On January 9, the Venezuelan government began releasing detainees whom human rights organizations recognize as political prisoners. This step was taken after the United States arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during an operation in Caracas on January 3.

In particular, citizens of Spain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Germany were released.

Trump stated that after Maduro was taken out of the country, the United States is governing Venezuela.

Maduro became the leader of Venezuela after the death of Hugo Chavez in 2013. Chavez had assumed the presidency in 1999.

Photo: AA