Experts Talk Sports, Health, Transport In Amra City Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 31 (Petra) – Experts and specialists at the Sports, Health and Mobility session on Saturday discussed the importance of sports facilities and related projects in the first phase of the Amra City project for promoting sports, healthy lifestyles and community engagement.Participants discussed the city's potential to enable Jordan to host major sporting events and noted that existing facilities are insufficient to accommodate expanding sports activities, including the national football team's qualification for the World Cup finals.Discussions focused on developing sports infrastructure, enhancing public health and facilitating mobility within and around the city.Minister of Youth Raed Adwan said the project is a strategic initiative that would expand sports participation, beginning with the construction of a stadium as the city's core, followed by additional facilities in successive phases.Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin highlighted plans to alleviate traffic congestion, promote public and pedestrian transportation, allocate green spaces and provide efficient connections to surrounding cities.Samir Bino, President of the Jordanian Basketball Federation, noted that advance planning would integrate sports into daily life, support sports tourism and ensure easy access to facilities.Samar Nassar, Secretary-General of the Jordanian Football Federation, discussed the project's role in creating safe, organised community sports spaces and boosting economic opportunities linked to hosting national and international sporting events.