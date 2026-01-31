403
Turkiye Slams Israeli Occupation Attacks On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Israel occupation's attacks on Gaza Strip, as well as its continued violations of the ceasefire agreement signed on October 10, 2025.
In response to fierce airstrikes that killed 37 Palestinians in 24 hours, the Ministry said in a press release on Saturday that those violations of the ceasefire jeopardize the peace plan for Gaza which entered a second phase.
The attacks risk undermining the international efforts aimed at establishing calm and stability and once again demonstrate that Israel does not seek peace in the region, according to the statement.
"We reiterate the need to ensure that Israel complies with all provisions of the Peace Plan adopted by a UN Security Council resolution, particularly the preservation of the ceasefire and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
"It is essential that the international community fulfill its responsibility to advance the peace process," the statement stressed. (end)
