Drones, Dogs, Choppers Sweep Kishtwar After Sixth Encounter

Kishtwar has witnessed six encounters in the past seven months as security forces continue intensified counter terrorism operations against terrorists operating in the region.

The latest encounter broke out early Saturday after army troops re-established contact with three holed up Jaish e Mohammad terrorists during an ongoing search operation in the district, officials said. Following the brief exchange of fire, security forces narrowed down the operation to a specific area in the snowbound high altitude belt of Dolgam.

Officials said the gunfight began when troops involved in the joint operation under Operation Trashi I made contact with the terrorists in the early hours of the day. The operation is being carried out by the army's White Knight Corps along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.

“A cordon has been established and operations are in progress,” the army said, adding that intelligence inputs from multiple agencies were coordinated to plan and execute the operation on the ground.

According to reports, three JeM terrorists were sighted in the Chatroo Dolgam Dichhar belt, leading to an exchange of fire. One terrorist is believed to have been injured, with drone surveillance indicating possible bloodstains at the site.

This marks the fourth instance in the past two weeks that contact has been established with the same group of terrorists, officials said.

The operation is being carried out across difficult terrain, with forces using drones, sniffer dogs and helicopters to track terrorist movement and monitor the area

To prevent misuse by anti national elements during the operation, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended since Friday within a six kilometre radius of Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo areas.

The Army's White Knight Corps in a post on X said:“Contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of January 31 during the ongoing joint operation. The intelligence inputs from multiple sources were used to plan and execute the operation on the ground, and that the cordon had been secured while operations is in progress.”



Senior officers from the Army and police are supervising the operation.

The anti terror operation was launched on January 18 following specific intelligence inputs. A fierce gunbattle took place in the Sonnar forest near Mandral Singhpora, resulting in the killing of an army paratrooper and injuries to seven soldiers. The terrorists, however, managed to escape, taking advantage of dense vegetation and difficult terrain despite heavy snowfall.

Subsequent encounters were reported at Mali Dana Top on January 22 and Janseer Kandiwar on January 25, but the terrorists again slipped deeper into forested areas.