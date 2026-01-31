Gary Mazin of Toronto, Canada, outlines how broader pressures in the personal injury system are being felt at a local level.

Toronto, Canada, 1st February 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Ongoing strain across Canada's civil justice and healthcare systems is having a direct and growing impact on individuals in the Greater Toronto Area, according to Gary Mazin, owner of Mazin & Associates. Drawing on his experience in personal injury law, Mazin is pointing to how national and provincial pressures are translating into everyday realities for local residents.







“People experience these systems locally, not in the abstract,” Mazin says.“What happens at a national level shows up in neighbourhood timelines, hospital visits, and court schedules.”

How a Broader Issue Shows Up Locally

In Ontario, civil court backlogs remain elevated. Publicly available data indicate that civil matters in the Toronto region are taking 25–35% longer to move through early stages than they did before 2020. Some personal injury-related proceedings are taking 6 to 12 months longer than earlier averages.

Healthcare capacity is also a factor. In the Toronto Central region, wait times for certain non-emergency assessments have increased by approximately 18–22% year over year, adding layers of delay to already complex processes.

“Stress doesn't disappear,” Mazin notes.“It accumulates. You see it most clearly in large urban centres like Toronto.”

Digital communication has become dominant as well. Estimates suggest that more than 70% of legal and administrative communication in Ontario is now handled electronically. While this has increased access, it has also raised expectations for speed that systems cannot always meet.

“Speed on the surface doesn't equal progress underneath,” Mazin says.“Technology changes the interface, not the structure.”

Why Local Context Matters

Outcome variability has widened in recent years. Regional comparisons suggest that similar matters in the GTA now show outcome ranges 10–15% broader than they did five years ago, reflecting inconsistent timelines and procedural differences.

“People want certainty,” Mazin says.“But the system is more layered now than it used to be.”

Administrative requirements have also expanded. Documentation demands tied to injury-related matters in Ontario have grown by an estimated 15–20%, increasing the burden on individuals navigating the process.

“Complexity doesn't make headlines,” Mazin adds.“But it shapes the experience.”

Local Action List: What Exists at the Community Level

The following reflects common local-level actions and touchpoints currently available in Toronto, rather than recommendations:

Reviewing publicly available court scheduling updates for the Toronto region



Monitoring Ontario Health wait-time dashboards



Accessing community legal education materials offered by local organisations



Attending virtual or in-person public legal information sessions



Using hospital patient relations offices for processing information



Consulting publicly funded legal information clinics



Tracking case status through official online portals



Reading Ontario court procedural guides



Comparing regional service timelines published by provincial bodies



Staying informed through local civic and legal reporting

Finding Trustworthy Local Resources

Trustworthy local resources typically share clear sourcing, transparent authorship, and alignment with official provincial or municipal information. In Toronto, these often include government websites, hospital networks, court communications, and recognised community legal organisations. Cross-referencing information across multiple local sources can also help individuals understand how broader issues apply locally.

Mazin emphasises that while these pressures are not unique to Toronto, scale magnifies their impact.

“The system rewards understanding,” he says.“Not assumptions.”

About Gary Mazin

Gary Mazin is the owner and principal lawyer of Mazin & Associates, a personal injury law firm based in Toronto, Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto, a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School, and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University. Originally from the former Soviet Union, Mazin is known for his structured, process-driven approach to law, business, and leadership.