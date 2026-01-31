MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A newly declassified FBI memorandum buried inside the Justice Department's massive release of Jeffrey Epstein files has detonated a political storm after surfacing extraordinary allegations involving foreign leverage, intelligence ties and internal power struggles at the highest levels of US government.

The 2020 memo, based on reporting from a confidential human source deemed credible by the bureau, records claims that President Donald Trump had been“compromised by Israel” and that his son-in-law Jared Kushner exercised outsized control over the machinery of both Trump's business empire and his presidency.

The document is part of more than three million pages of Epstein-related material made public Friday following an internal Justice Department review. Officials stressed the files contain raw investigative reporting that was not formally adjudicated. But the allegations, now public for the first time, are already reverberating across Washington.

According to the memo, the source alleged Kushner maintained undisclosed ties to Russian-linked financial networks and moved foreign investment funds through opaque real estate structures. The document highlights Kushner's stake in the property investment firm Cadre as an area the source believed warranted federal scrutiny, questioning whether foreign capital entered US projects through intermediaries.

The memo also revives attention on Kushner family finances, noting prior convictions involving his father, Charles Kushner, before he received a presidential pardon. The source further claimed Kushner was closely aligned with the Chabad-Lubavitch religious movement and believed the organisation sought political leverage, an assertion the memo records without independent verification.

Scholars describe Chabad as a global Orthodox Jewish outreach network focused on religious education and community services, not political operations.

The memo flags a controversial Beverly Hills property sale involving Trump that the source described as containing“oddities and red flags,” citing the role of a foreign-linked shell entity and a sharply inflated resale price. The source speculated the deal could indicate suspicious financial flows, though investigators did not publicly establish wrongdoing.