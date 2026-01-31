Russian Forces Strike Kherson, Man Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"At around 15:30, Russian forces shelled Kherson. A 52-year-old man who was outside at the time came under enemy fire. He sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs," the statement said.

Two killed, three wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson region over past day

According to the regional administration, an ambulance transported the wounded man to hospital. His condition is assessed as moderate.

On January 30, Russian forces shelled a minibus in Kherson, killing one person and wounding five others.