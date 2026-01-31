Witkoff Calls Meetings With Russian Special Envoy Dmitriev 'Productive'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"Today in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings as part of the U.S. mediation effort toward advancing a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict," Witkoff wrote.

He added that the US delegation also included US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum.

"We are encouraged by this meeting that Russia is working toward securing peace in Ukraine and is grateful for US President's critical leadership in seeking a durable and lasting peace," Witkoff noted.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that a new meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia could take place as early as Sunday, February 1.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine