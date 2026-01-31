Ukraine Maintains Dialogue With US On Further Meetings Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

"Rustem Umerov reported throughout the day. We are in regular contact with the U.S. side and are waiting for them to provide specifics on further meetings," he said.

According to Zelensky, "Ukraine is ready to work in all effective formats. What matters is the results. And that meetings happen."

"We are counting on meetings next week and are preparing for them," he emphasized.

Zelensky names areas most affected by energy system accident

As Ukrinform reported, a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place on January 23–24. It discussed parameters for ending the war. The military also identified a list of issues for further meetings.

A new meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia may take place on Sunday, February 1.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine