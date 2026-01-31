403
Kuwait Underlines Strong Arab-Indian Coop. Amid Global Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait affirmed on Saturday that the importance of deepening Indian-Arab relations is no longer an option but a necessity imposed by global challenges.
The remarks were made by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, at the meeting of the Arab-Indian Cooperation Forum, hosted by New Delhi.
He noted that it is an opportunity to assess what has been achieved and to build upon what was agreed upon at the first ministerial meeting held in Manama in 2016 and the subsequent technical and political meetings.
The Kuwaiti representative conveyed the greetings of the State of Kuwait, its leadership, government, and people, and expressed appreciation for the invitation from India to hold this important meeting. He also extended warmest congratulations on the occasion of 77th Republic Day to the leadership and people of India.
Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi thanked the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and its Secretary-General for their continuous efforts in supporting the framework of the Arab-India Forum since its inception.
The Kuwaiti official referred to the text of the Manama Declaration, which emphasized the importance of joint cooperation in the areas of political coordination and consultation, including the stability of the Arab region and South Asia, peacekeeping efforts, combating terrorism, Security Council reform, and cooperation in economic and cultural fields, as well as in issues of food security, energy, education, and technological development.
"Our meeting today is a confirmation of our collective conviction in the forum's ability to move to more effective stages in terms of practical projects and institutional follow-up in all sectors. In this regard, we emphasize the importance of establishing a regular schedule for its meetings, given its crucial role in advancing joint work between the two sides," Al-Mutairi stated.
The Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the League of Arab States recalled the close historical relations between the two friendly countries, noting that Kuwait has long served as a bridge for cultural and civilizational exchange between India and the countries in the region. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
He referred to the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in December 2024, which led to a qualitative leap in relations. During the visit, Modi was awarded Kuwait's highest honor, The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the two countries announced the elevation of relations to the level of strategic partnership, a step that confirms the shared political will to enhance cooperation to other areas.
Al-Mutairi highlighted the importance of trade exchange between the two sides, noting that the volume of trade between the two countries exceeded USD 10 billion in 2024-2025, and affirmed the existence of significant opportunities to expand mutual investment, especially Indian investments in Kuwait, and the growing cooperation in the technology, artificial intelligence, and technical training sectors.
Al-Mutairi stressed the importance of support and coordination with friendly countries regarding pressing issues, especially in light of the critical circumstances affecting the Arab region and the world, in order to find diplomatic solutions based on the principle of dialogue.
He emphasized the importance of applying international law fairly especially in the Palestinian cause. Al-Mutairi stated: "In this context, we welcome the outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh summit and US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza while appreciating the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye in this regard."
The official expressed Kuwait's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, saying: "From this platform, we emphasize the State of Kuwait's firm and principled position in supporting the right of the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and establish their independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative."
He also called for an end to unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution and for compliance with what was agreed upon at the high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue in New York, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France in September 2025.
He stressed the importance of implementing Security Council Resolution 2803 and moving from a state of conflict to concrete steps that lead to an early peace and reconstruction phase.
Kuwait reiterated its support for all efforts aimed at consolidating stability and achieving a comprehensive political settlement that ends conflicts and crises and restores security and stability in the Arab region.
Al-Mutairi emphasized the importance of cooperation between India and the Arab world. "The experiences and challenges the world has faced have demonstrated the importance of cooperation between countries in stabilizing supply chains, especially those related to food security. In this context, we are committed to strengthening cooperation in this field to serve our common interests," he said.
He added that India has long been a primary source of food for both Kuwait and the region, and expressed Kuwait's pride in being a key partner of India in meeting its energy needs, affirming Kuwait's interest in developing cooperation in modern technologies in this sector.
Al-Mutairi commended the positive role of the Indian community in Kuwait and the role it plays as an important contributor in various fields and a partner in economic and social development.
The Kuwaiti representative affirmed that strengthening Arab-Indian cooperation is no longer an option but a necessity imposed by global challenges. Therefore, Kuwait affirms its readiness to work with India and Arab countries to activate this forum and transform its outcomes into practical and implementable programs.
He expressed hope that this meeting would be a success. "This is an effective platform that embodies what our people aspire to in supporting everything that strengthens the bonds of cooperation, consolidates constructive partnerships, and achieves common interests," he concluded. (pickup previous)
