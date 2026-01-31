Kolkata Fire Tragedy: Wow! Momo Manager, Deputy Arrested Modi Announces Compensation

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After a massive fire at a warehouse in Kolkata's Anandpur area, on January 26, 2026, Wow! Momo has issued an official statement.

According to the company, a fire broke out in the neighbouring warehouse at around 3 am Monday, which later spread and led to the "complete burn down of one of Wow! Momo's warehouse premises."

Describing the emotional toll of the incident, the statement added,

“This fire engulfed not only our men but our spirit too. Our hearts, our minds and our prayers go out to the families of the deceased, and so does our commitment to ensure the families are taken care of sufficiently for life.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to be given to the families of those killed in the warehouse fire in Anandapur.

He also announced Rs 50,000 to those injured. "The recent fire mishap in West Bengal's Anandapur is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," a statement issued from PMO said and posted on its official X account.

The restaurant chain also announced a comprehensive compensation package for the affected families.

The company said it has met all three families and assured them of support beyond statutory and government benefits. The commitments include:



A lump-sum compensation of ₹10 lakh per family

Lifetime monthly salary support for the bereaved families Complete educational support for the children of the families

The statement concluded by saying,

“We are doing everything possible to support and cooperate with the respective administrative and government authorities in their various investigations. God bless us all.”

According to ANI, the massive fire earlier this week that occurred at the Momo factory in Anandpur left several people dead, with many initially reported missing. However, the official death toll is not clear so far.

Baruipur Police said 21 samples have been sent for profiling, and reports of 27 missing persons have been registered in connection with the incident.

PTI reported that police on Friday arrested two more individuals in connection with the fire at the momo manufacturing unit and two godowns on the outskirts of Kolkata.

A senior police officer said the arrested individuals are Manoranjan Sheet, the company's manager, and Raja Chakraborty, the deputy manager. Both were picked up by Narendrapur police.

These arrests came days after police arrested Gangadhar Das, the owner of the gutted Pushpanjali Decorators warehouse, on charges of causing death by negligence, according to Indian media.



