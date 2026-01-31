Iran President Says US, Israeli, European Leaders Helped Protesters 'Tear Nation Apart'
The two-week long nationwide protests, which began in late December over an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and rising living costs, have abated after a bloody crackdown by the clerical authorities that US-based rights group HRANA says has killed at least 6,563, including 6,170 protesters and 214 security forces.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told CNN Turk that 3,100, including 2,000 security forces, had been killed.
The US, Israeli and European leaders tried to "provoke, create division, and supplied resources, drawing some innocent people into this movement," Pezeshkian said in a live state TV broadcast.ALSO READ
- 'We will not spare domestic criminals,' Iran leader says after protests Trump expects Iran to seek deal to avoid US strikes
