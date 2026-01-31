Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran President Says US, Israeli, European Leaders Helped Protesters 'Tear Nation Apart'

Iran President Says US, Israeli, European Leaders Helped Protesters 'Tear Nation Apart'


(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that US, Israeli and European leaders had exploited Iran's economic problems, incited unrest and provided people with the means to "tear the nation apart” in recent protests.

The two-week long nationwide protests, which began in late December over an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and rising living costs, have abated after a bloody crackdown by the clerical authorities that US-based rights group HRANA says has killed at least 6,563, including 6,170 protesters and 214 security forces.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told CNN Turk that 3,100, including 2,000 security forces, had been killed.

The US, Israeli and European leaders tried to "provoke, create division, and supplied resources, drawing some innocent people into this movement," Pezeshkian said in a live state TV broadcast.

  • 'We will not spare domestic criminals,' Iran leader says after protests
  • Trump expects Iran to seek deal to avoid US strikes

