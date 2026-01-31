'Just One Shot': Bollywood Actor KRK Breaks Silence After Bail Over Firing Incident

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actor and producer Kamaal R Khan (KRK), who was granted bail on Friday in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area, has told Khaleej Times that the episode involved a single accidental discharge from his licensed pistol while he was cleaning it at home.

Police said the case relates to two bullets that struck flats in an Andheri housing society, prompting an investigation that led to KRK's arrest.

KRK was released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 (Dh1,000) after being taken into custody last week, with his legal team arguing that the allegations were inconsistent with the firearm's limited range and the distances cited in the complaint.

Speaking exclusively to Khaleej Times from his Mumbai home, KRK said he had collected his licensed weapon - a German-made Mauser pistol - from the police station on January 17.

“The next day, I was cleaning it in my bedroom,” he said.

He said he had removed the magazine but could not be entirely sure the chamber was empty.

“I was being careful because these things can happen,” KRK said, citing an incident involving actor-politician Govinda, who accidentally shot himself in the leg in October 2024 while cleaning his licensed handgun.

According to him, he then fired a single shot out of the bedroom window into the mangrove area nearby.

“It was just one shot into the mangroves - nothing else,” he said.“There was no intention to hurt anyone.”

He added that when police arrived days later to make enquiries, he did not deny what had happened.

“When they came and asked me, I told them clearly that I had fired the shot,” he said.

His lawyer, Supreme Court advocate Sana Raees Khan, called the arrest“an abuse of the process of law” and said the allegations did not stand up to scrutiny.

“The pistol's effective range is only 20–30 metres, while the distance being alleged is around 1,500 metres. Hypothetically and practically, this act could not have occurred,” she argued.

Police said the bullets were found inside the apartments of writer Neeraj Mishra and model Prateek Baid on the second and fourth floors of Nalanda society in Lokhandwala on January 18. Nobody was injured.

Mumbai Police have said KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning and later allegedly admitted to firing his licensed gun. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody after being produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.



