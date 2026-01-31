403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Official Says Work On Framework For Negotiations With US Is Progressing
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Work on a framework for negotiations with the United States is progressing, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X on Saturday.
"Contrary to the atmosphere being created by artificial media warfare, the formation of a structure for #negotiations is under way," Larijani wrote, without giving further details.ALSO READ
- Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert Trump expects Iran to seek deal to avoid US strikes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment