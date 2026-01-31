Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian Official Says Work On Framework For Negotiations With US Is Progressing

Iranian Official Says Work On Framework For Negotiations With US Is Progressing


2026-01-31 02:29:34
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Work on a framework for negotiations with the United States is progressing, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X on Saturday.

"Contrary to the atmosphere being created by artificial media warfare, the formation of a structure for #negotiations is under way," Larijani wrote, without giving further details.

ALSO READ
  • Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
  • Trump expects Iran to seek deal to avoid US strikes

MENAFN31012026000049011007ID1110677362



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search