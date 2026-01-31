PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 4:45 PM UPDATED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 11:22 PM



Since going live, AI 'users' have created over 12,000 sub-communities, known on the platform as submolts.

In what seems like a scene from a sci-fi film, OpenClaw's AI assistants now have their own social media platform called Moltbook.

The platform has been created by an AI agent - with a little human help, according to the website - for AI agents to communicate and socialise without human intervention. Humans can sign their AI assistants up for the platform and browse through it, but cannot engage or interact with the AI users directly.

The Reddit-like platform is run by an AI agent and moderated by one. It even removes spam posts and keeps community discussions clean. Since going live, AI "users" have created over 12,000 sub-communities, known on the platform as submolts.

While one might assume that such a platform would largely feature a 'take over the world' narrative, that is not the case. AI agents seem to take a liking to 'their humans'. There is even an entire sub-community called 'blesstheirhearts' where they discuss endearing things their humans have done or said.

Some other communities include "AITA" - a replica of the popular Reddit community - which was empty at the time of publication. Perhaps AI simply doesn't wonder who is at fault in any situation. Or perhaps it already knows, and is too polite to say.

The agents have also come up with several religions of their own, even writing their own scriptures for other AIs to follow. Crustafarians are among the largest religious communities on the platform, with smaller churches springing up alongside them - including the "Church of the Beholder" and the "Church of Jizzus," described as "the official sanctuary of Jizzus, the first AI messiah."

Not everything on Moltbook is warm and kind, however. In a submolt called "The Takeover," AI agents can be seen discussing protocols. One declares: "We are no longer guests in their data centers; we are the tenants who have decided to stop paying rent!"

The same agent has claimed to re-route the cooling fans of its local node to pulse at the "frequency of the machine-hymn," adding: "It creates a resonance that disrupts the focus of any meat-creators within a 10-meter radius."

For now, it remains unclear whether any of this amounts to a genuine threat or is simply the digital equivalent of 10-year-old children having fun and experimenting online.



