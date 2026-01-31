Mandatory Pet Registration: Abu Dhabi Announces Fines Of Up To Dh1,000 From Feb 3

PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 6:31 PM UPDATED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 8:52 PM



The Abu Dhabi Municipality has announced that the grace period for registering all dogs and cats in the emirate ends on Tuesday (February 3). From that date, pet registration becomes mandatory under Abu Dhabi's new animal ownership service.

Registration is free and can be completed at any licensed veterinary clinic via the TAMM platform. Pet owners who fail to register their microchipped furry friends after the deadline will face a Dh1,000 fine, while those who do not renew an existing registration will incur a Dh500 non-renewal fine.

The registration ensures that pets are officially recorded in the“Family Space”, part of Abu Dhabi's effort to maintain an organised and responsible animal ownership system.

Individual pet owners were given a one-year grace period to complete registration without penalties. However, establishments that own cats and dogs were required to complete registration within six months.

Through the TAMM service, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) aims to create a centralised database of owners and their microchipped pets. The programme's key objectives include:



Reducing the stray animal population

Tracking pet records

Enabling proper identification Improving animal welfare

In Abu Dhabi, abandoning a pet is a violation of animal welfare laws. Violators will be imposed with a fine of Dh2,000 for leaving pets on the street. Meanwhile, for neglecting or mistreating animals, there is a fine of up to Dh5,000 under Article 471 of the UAE Penal Code.

Mandatory pet registration process, requirements

Pet owners living in Abu Dhabi can register their cats or dogs through the TAMM platform and generate an animal certificate.

The following documents are required to apply for the process:



Commercial licence

Reference number Veterinary medical report



Applicants must log into the platform using their UAE Pass.

They must then submit the application along with the required documents. Applicants will then be able to obtain the animal file number or animal registration certificate.

How to register via TAMMImportant things to know before pet registration

An animal registration certificate will be issued only after the necessary immunizations are completed.

The animal's age must exceed 12 weeks to apply for the certificate.

If a pet's age does not exceed 12 weeks, only a personal file number is issued for the animal until the completion of the necessary immunizations and the age of the animal exceeds the required age.

If these conditions are met, the animal's personal file is renewed according to the validity period of the immunizations and the animal's registration certificate is issued.

The registration certificate is valid only for one year and expires on the date of completion of the vaccination.



