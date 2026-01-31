Arab Bank Group Reports Record Net Profit Of $1.13B For 2025, 40% Cash Dividends

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Arab Bank Group achieved strong financial performance for the year ending on December, with a net profit after tax USD1130 million compared with USD1007 million in 2024, reflecting a growth of 12 per cent.

The Group's equity position also reflects financial stability and resilience, standing at USD13.2billion at year-end. The impressive results were driven by growth across various business segments and geographic markets, leveraging the Group's core strengths and sustainable growth strategy.

Operating revenue grew by 6 per cent to around USD3.6 billion. Loans increased by 8 per cent to USD41.2 billion, leading to growth in total assets of 10 per cent to reach USD78.2 billion, while customer deposits increased by 10 per cent to reach USD57.2 billion according to Arab bank Group statement.

Based on this performance, the Board of Directors has recommended to the shareholders the distribution of 40 per cent cash dividends.

Commenting on these results, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arab Bank, Sabih Masri, stated: "Building on Arab Bank's long track record of achievements, the Group delivered outstanding results in 2025."

He added "The Bank continued to achieve growth in operating profits across many regions where it operates, generating sustainable returns for its shareholders. This was clearly supported by the diversification of its business activities, products and services, and revenue streams."

Masri pointed out that Arab Bank Group continued to pursue growth, noting that in 2025, Arab Bank Iraq officially commenced its banking operations in Iraq, and we are looking forward to the promising potential in the Iraqi Market.

Chairman noted that the launch of the Bank's refreshed brand identity in 2025 marked a defining milestone in its journey, highlighted that while firmly rooted in a legacy dating back to 1930.

This evolution represents a confident step forward, simpler, bolder and digitally focused, aimed at strengthening the Bank's connection with diverse audiences, including younger generations.

He added that the refreshed brand identity reinforces Arab Bank's position as modern, dynamic and digitally empowered institution, well positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers across industries and markets in an increasingly fast-changing world.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arab Bank Randa Sadik, stated that the strong results achieved by Arab Bank in 2025 were driven by notable growth in diversified income sources across its main business sectors and markets, in addition to a disciplined approach to cost and risk management.

The Bank achieved sustainable growth in net operating profit driven by both interest and non-interest income contributions as a result of revenue diversification, growth in lending and efficient management of liquidity and funding sources, benefiting from its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and international markets.

Sadik added that the Bank continued to record strong performance indicators, along with improvements in credit quality of its portfolio where coverage ratio for non-performing loans exceeds 100 per cent.

She pointed out that the Bank maintains high liquidity levels, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 72 per cent, as well as a strong capital base, with the majority held as core capital.

The Bank's capital adequacy ratio stands at 17 per cent according to Basel III standards, exceeding the minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

CEO highlighted that the Bank is advancing its digital transformation and gradually embedding artificial intelligence in its operating model. This strategy underscores the Bank's dedication to customer-centricity and operational excellence to create seamless, personalised customer experiences while minimising manual intervention and mitigating operational risks.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank has received the "Best Bank in the Middle East 2025" award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector. The Bank's 2025 financial statements are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Jordan.