Ex-Minister Gets Jailed Over Claimed Role in Foiled Coup in Benin
(MENAFN) A former Beninese cabinet minister and prominent opposition figure has been taken into custody on accusations of helping organize an attempted coup, according to reports.
Alassane Tigri, who previously served as sports minister and now holds the position of vice president within the opposition party The Democrats, was arrested at his residence in Cotonou on January 28. He has since been placed in pretrial detention under the authority of the Court for the Fight Against Economic Crimes and Terrorism, according to accounts familiar with the case.
Tigri is the brother of Pascal Tigri, a lieutenant colonel identified by authorities as the ringleader of a failed coup attempt in December. Officials say Pascal Tigri remains at large and is believed to be hiding in neighboring Togo, according to multiple reports.
“The former member of the government is among the people prosecuted for facts classified, among other things, as ‘plot against the authority of the state’,” judicial sources said, as cited by reports.
The alleged coup attempt took place on December 7, when a group of soldiers briefly took control of the national broadcaster in Cotonou. During the takeover, they announced the removal of President Patrice Talon, the suspension of the constitution, and the dissolution of state institutions. The group declared Colonel Pascal Tigri as the head of a provisional authority they referred to as the Military Committee for Refoundation.
The government later said the operation was swiftly neutralized with the backing of Benin’s armed forces and assistance from Nigerian partners. In response to the events, the Economic Community of West African States ordered the deployment of a standby force to support Benin’s military in maintaining constitutional order.
