Ashghal Announces Limited Closure At Pearl Interchange Underpass

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced a limited closure at Al Pearl Interchange Underpass on Lusail Road, where the right lane in the direction towards West Bay will be closed to carry out maintenance works.

The closure, carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, will take place from Sunday at 2am until 2am on Monday.

Ashghal advised road users to exercise caution and follow the posted traffic signs to ensure safety.