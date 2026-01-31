Hrithik Roshan Takes His Life's 'Leading Lady' On A Thrill Jet Ski Ride Amidst Vast Ocean

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently hopped onto an adventure, as he took his life's“leading lady” - his mother Pinkie Roshan on a thrilling jet ski ride in the middle of the vast ocean.

The proud mommy Pinkie Roshan took to her social media account to share the fun and adventure that they had. The picture shows Hrithik confidently steering the jet ski while Pinkie sits behind him, holding on to him tightly.

Sharing the photograph, Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note, calling it the best birthday gift she could have imagined.

She wrote,“Familiar face right??? Yes it's @hrithikroshan on a jet ski,,, only difference is the leading lady is @pinkieroshan his mommy. Best birthday back present I could ever imagine.”

She elaborated,“The ride was an experience in the middle of the vast ocean SURREAL BEST part being I had to hold on to my son really tight he said” Grabbed the opportunity and hugged him soooo tight firstly out of fear and once I got used to it I think I crushed him.”

She added,“LOVE YOU MY SON FOR THIS UNFORGETTABLE THRILL AND HAVING TO CLING ON TO YOU WAS A DEEP CONNECTION.”

Pinkie Roshan has always expressed her love and pride in her children and even grandchildren.

A few weeks ago, at a family function Hrithik along with his two sons was seen dancing their hearts out on the iconic song track“Oh Ho Ho Ho”, that further went viral over social media in no time.

The special moment became even more touching with a heartfelt note from Pinkie Roshan, who described watching her son and grandsons dance together as a deeply emotional experience and“jaw-drop shock” seeing them groove together, especially to her favourite Sukhbir song.

She wrote,“Dadi Nani (ME) is joyfully sharing her joy n happiness with pride this most precious moment as I was in JawDrop Shock seeing them dance together,,,that too on my favourite track by Sukhbir.”

Pinkie added:“Praying to almighty to bless them as I am folding mine in gratitude. Sending love and blessings My brownie points My joy as Dadi Nani and my son @hrithikroshan Love you Sussanne the mother of my grandsons Mothered them with values and love.”