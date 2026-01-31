Fuel Prices For February Announced

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 31 (Petra) – The Oil Derivatives Pricing Committee on Saturday reduced the price of kerosene for the month of February by 40 fils per liter, becoming JD0.55, instead of JD0.590.The reduction was made upon a government order to ease the burden on citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, which starts in winter this year.The committee announced the price during its monthly meeting, where it reviewed global crude oil and fuel prices during January, and compared them to those of December. It found prices of both gasoline grades, 90-octane and 95-octane, in the global market dropped and diesel was stable.After applying the pricing formula to all derivatives based on global prices, the committee concluded that 90-octane gasoline decreased by 20 fils per liter, and the price of 95-octane gasoline dropped by 20 fils, while the price of diesel remained unchanged.Accordingly, it decided to adjust the selling price of 90-octane gasoline to JD0.810 per liter, instead of JD0.830, the price of 95-octane gasoline to JD1.035 per liter, instead of JD1.055, and the price of 98-octane gasoline to JD1.185 per liter, instead of JD1.205, while keeping the January price of diesel at JD0.645 per liter.The committee also fixed the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder at JD7.00.