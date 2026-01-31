Tirah Displacement Issue A 'National Matter', Says Bara Alliance, Announces Protest Drive

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The Political Alliance Bara of Khyber district has expressed full solidarity with the displaced people of Tirah and demanded the immediate and sustainable restoration of peace in Tirah Valley, the dignified return of displaced families, and practical implementation of state promises.

The alliance also warned of a strong protest movement and a protest march comprising 13,744 vehicles if their demands are not accepted.

In a statement issued by Political Alliance Bara, it was said that due to past military operations, shelling, drone strikes, and continuous unrest, families displaced from Tirah Maidan have been facing a lack of basic facilities, insecurity, and severe hardships for many years.

This is despite the fact that the affected people have always shown cooperation, patience, and sacrifice alongside the state.

The statement clarified that the issue of the Tirah displaced is not limited to any one tribe or area, but is a collective and national issue, and any further delay in resolving it is unacceptable.

Political Alliance Bara demanded an immediate halt to firing, shelling, mortar attacks on homes, and helicopter operations in Tirah Valley, saying these actions are spreading fear and panic among civilians.

The alliance emphasized the dignified return of the displaced, complete registration, and written and practical implementation of all promises and agreements.

The statement expressed serious concern over political interference, favoritism, administrative incompetence, and corruption in the registration process of the displaced, and called for impartial investigations and action against those responsible.

It also demanded that all residents of the highland areas of Tirah who lack proper home addresses be granted IDP status and included in relief packages.

Political Alliance Bara rejected what it termed as selective and self-styled registration by the political administration and NADRA, stating that this process is depriving genuine victims of their rights.

The statement further expressed grave concern over increasing unrest in Upper Bara and the Bazu Paan area after Tirah, and demanded immediate control of the situation.

The government was urged to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities to end kidnappings for ransom, threatening calls, and the growing fear among citizens.

For the restoration of peace, Political Alliance Bara announced the launch of a peace movement in Bara starting today, aimed at providing a safe environment for the public.

The alliance termed the non-serious statements by the provincial and federal governments regarding the Tirah displaced as unfortunate and demanded that both governments sit together to find a permanent solution.

The statement warned that if immediate and practical steps are not taken on their demands, a full-scale protest movement will be launched with the displaced of Tirah and the people of Khyber district against the provincial and federal governments, and responsibility will lie with the relevant authorities.

In conclusion, the statement said that if the demands are not met, Political Alliance Bara will stage a protest march with 13,744 vehicles of the displaced in front of the central government, the Chief Minister's House, and other relevant institutions.

The Khyber Qaumi Jirga meeting was attended by Political Alliance Bara President Hashim Khan, General Secretary Ataullah, Shireen Afridi, former MPA Shafiq Afridi, ANP's Abdul Razzaq, FATA Loya Jirga President Malik Bismillah, Jamaat-e-Islami's Shah Faisal and Khan Wali Afridi, PTI's Abid Afridi, PML-N's Asghar Afridi, Malik Muhammad Hussain, and a large number of elders and political figures.