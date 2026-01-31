Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DK Shivakumar Responds On Confident Group Founder C J Roy Case After IT Raids


2026-01-31 09:00:43
In Kanakapura, Bengaluru South (Karnataka), Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the media regarding the case involving Confident Group founder C J Roy, following Income Tax raids. The Deputy CM shared his response as authorities continue to examine the matter. Investigations are ongoing, and officials have stated that further details will emerge as the probe progresses. Watch the full statement issued by DK Shivakumar's office.

