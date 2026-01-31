Ohio's Hocking Hills Offers Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts And Romance Galentine's, Group And Family Getaways

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LOGAN, Ohio (January 30, 2026) – Snuggling up in a quiet cabin, stunning stargazing, winter waterfall hikes and intimate fireside chats have earned Ohio's Hocking Hills a spot as one of the nation's most romantic Valentine's Day destinations. Many the region's hundreds of one-of-a-kind lodging offerings and experiences still have availability for a last-minute booking, with complete details and links at ExploreHockingHills or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464). Most lodging purveyors offer gift certificates that turn even the most bumbling gift giver into a bona fide cupid with the perfect gift to show how much you care -- even if you can't make your escape on or before Feb. 14.

Twosomes find it easy to reconnect surrounded by the hushed natural beauty of the Hocking Hills, where a toasty, post-trek woodland sauna pod session, a soak in their own private hot tub or a couples massage fires up the romance. The region's glittering frozen waterfalls, craggy caves, soaring rock faces and deep forests ensure quiet winter hikes with someone special that are nothing short of magical. Dramatic elevation changes and picturesque views offer endless perfect spots for a couple's selfie (or even a proposal!). Fairytale cabins, country inns and tucked-away retreats create the perfect setting to rekindle any relationship. Couples can choose from every imaginable accommodation, including tiny and container homes, a handcrafted art house, Mongolian yurts, geodomes, hillside hobbit houses, modern, airy retreats, a Scottish inn with a village of crofts, Moroccan-inspired adobes and even an old-west Conestoga wagon or a train caboose-turned-cottage.

However, the region's 10,000 acres of dazzling unbroken natural areas and incredible cabins aren't just for couples this February. Groups of besties often book the area's many larger cabins and mind-blowing luxury lodges for a fun-filled Galentine's Day getaway and celebration of friendship. Families find there's no better way to strengthen their bond than with the undivided attention to one another that an escape to Hocking Hills naturally cultivates.

An easy, scenic drive or quick flight from most major cities, an hour drive from Columbus or two hours from Cincinnati, the Hocking Hills offers loads of other experiences for couple or group bonding, including cooking, art or glass blowing classes; winery, brewery and distillery tours and tastings and visits to quirky stops like the last washboard factory in the U.S. or the Hocking Hills Pencil Sharpener Museum.

Before turning in, stargazing is a must. The season's crisp nights often mean crystal-clear skies, punctuated by the absence of city lights. Guests can experience the stunning sea of stars and planets made visible by Hocking Hills' dark skies at John Glenn Astronomy Park or from their private hot tub or fire pit under the stars.

In addition to truly special lodging and picture-perfect scenery and hikes, the Hocking Hills is home to excellent restaurants, cozy breakfast joints and refined country inns boasting romantic dining open to outside guests. Travelers can also book food deliveries, a private chef to prepare an in-cabin candlelight dinner or a massage therapist for in-cabin treatments. And wildly talented photographers offer professional romantic couples photo shoots against the area's dazzling waterfalls and other eyepopping backdrops. Complete traveler information is available at ExploreHockingHills or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).