Kuwait Conclude Asian Futsal Cup Group Stage With Win Over Lebanon
By Abdullah Buqas
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national futsal team concluded their group-stage matches at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup with a 7-2 victory over Lebanon on Saturday in Jakarta.
The match was held in the third round of Group B, after Kuwait had lost their previous two games against Vietnam and Thailand.
Goals for Kuwait were scored by Abdulaziz Bourashed, Abdulaziz Al-Saraj, Abdulatif Al-Abbasi (two goals), Mohammad Al-Ajmi, Abdullah Al-Anzi and Saleh Al-Fadhel.
Director of the Futsal National Teams Department at the Kuwait Football Association, Captain Hussain Habib, told KUNA the players delivered a strong tactical performance and successfully implemented coach Bruno Garcia's instructions, noting the delegation will return home tomorrow.
Kuwait competed in Group B alongside Vietnam, Thailand and Lebanon in the tournament, which runs from January 27 to February 7, 2026, in Jakarta.
aab
