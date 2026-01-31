403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Embassy in Türkiye Suspends Regular Social Media Activity
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Türkiye announced on Saturday that its social media platforms "will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information."
The embassy attributed the pause to a lapse in government funding, which began on Saturday after no legislation to maintain funding was passed.
It noted that, for the time being, scheduled passport and visa transit services in the US and at overseas US Embassies and Consulates will continue as circumstances allow.
"For information on our services and operating status, visit travel.state.gov," the embassy added.
The embassy attributed the pause to a lapse in government funding, which began on Saturday after no legislation to maintain funding was passed.
It noted that, for the time being, scheduled passport and visa transit services in the US and at overseas US Embassies and Consulates will continue as circumstances allow.
"For information on our services and operating status, visit travel.state.gov," the embassy added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment