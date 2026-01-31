IRTH Group Launches Haus Of Tenet A First Of Its Kind Art-Led Office Destination In Business Bay

-p

Strategically positioned in Business Bay, Haus of Tenet introduces art-led commercial spaces featuring premium shell & core offices catering to C-suite visionaries, family offices, and modern business leaders A specially designed Collector's Program offers investors shared ownership of a curated art collection placed throughout the project's public spaces Surrounded by intimate garden pockets, Haus of Tenet features 60,000sqft of exclusive amenities spaces including a private VIP valet, member's club, executive wellness experiences, private F&B lounge and more Haus of Tenet marks the first commercial project in a series of IRTH Group's own branded portfolio of projects Dubai, UAE:

IRTH Group unveils their latest project Haus of Tenet in Business Bay, setting a new benchmark in commercial office spaces in Dubai. Designed exclusively as executive-grade offices destination, Haus of Tenet is positioned as a Haus for the few who move the many. It is strategically located in Business Bay, with seamless connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road overlooking the Dubai Canal and Godolphin Stables. Haus of Tenet blends refined architecture, intelligent space planning, and strong design ethos to create offices that are as inspiring as they are functional. Unique Art-Embedded Office Building with Long-term Value Haus of Tenet is first of its kind art-led office destination, where workspace design, culture, and curated art come together to create long-term cultural and commercial value. Through a specially designed Collector's Program, a curated collection of artworks will be thoughtfully integrated throughout the project. By embedding art as a permanent and evolving component of the development, this initiative provides investors the opportunity to become part of a broader value and legacy proposition. This unique approach not only shapes the everyday workplace experience, but transforms offices into living cultural environments that inspire creativity, elevate the asset's long-term appeal, and support the regional art ecosystem, allowing investors to participate not only in a commercial development, but in a lasting cultural narrative. “At its core, Haus of Tenet embodies IRTH's vision of creating enduring spaces where legacy, innovation, and design come together to shape the future of work. Haus of Tenet is conceived as unique and intentional workspace environments that match the premium lifestyle of today's business leaders and decision-makers. A destination for those who move first, think differently, and shape the future where distinction, focus, and a rare sense of silence define the experience. We wanted to move beyond the conventional office and create Dubai's first art-led workplace where design and curated art are not afterthoughts, but core to the experience that is all about focus, clarity, and quiet confidence.” says Osman Celiker, CEO, IRTH Group. Premium Shell & Core Office Clusters with Exclusive Amenities The tower comprises upto 225 shell-and-core office units across 87 clusters spread on 15 office floors with a gross floor area of 324,000 sq. Designed with flexible floorplates, the project introduces a refined cluster concept, catering to businesses that value flexibility, privacy and long-term growth. Offices are thoughtfully arranged into distinct clusters, each accessed through a shared private lobby. This creates a calm, semi-private arrival experience while allowing multiple offices to operate seamlessly as one integrated workplace. Each office remains independently owned, yet clusters can be combined to form larger environments that evolve with the needs of the occupants. A range of exclusive, thoughtfully designed amenities further elevates the experience. It's not just the concept that sets Haus of Tenet apart, it's also the 60,000 sq. of signature amenities like a refined space for private dining, wellness areas for elite performance and recovery, exclusive member's club for quality indulgence and conversations, a signature drop-off area with valet services, an artfully crafted lobby for moving with power and grace across the building. A discreet, private valet sequence is reserved exclusively for the building's principal occupants – founders, chairpersons, and senior decision-makers whose time defines value. Shielded from the rhythm of the city, this dedicated drop-off offers a seamless transition from movement to presence, from momentum to stillness. It is not simply an entrance, it is a statement of hospitality, privacy, and prestige. A New Architectural Icon: Grounded in strong design principles and functional planning, Haus of Tenet is a new landmark that makes an architectural statement for those who lead, not follow. Defined by clarity of form and disciplined simplicity, the building is shaped by purpose rather than excess. At its heart, a powerful cantilever cuts through the volume, becoming a bold expression. More than a structural achievement, it becomes the soul of the design, it expresses a building conceived not for the ordinary, but for those who think ahead – innovators, leaders, and visionaries shaping the future. This is not another glass tower. The exterior façade is composed as a refined rhythm of vertical lines and deep, dark tones, where texture meets richness. The dark palette is deliberate: timeless, powerful, and sophisticated. It anchors the building with gravitas, giving it presence without spectacle and elegance without noise “Marking an important milestone for IRTH, Haus of Tenet is built around the idea that offices should reflect intent, culture, and clarity of purpose. Positioned at the crossroads of movement and skyline, the building stands as a new symbol in Dubai's evolving urban narrative. It celebrates boldness through restraint, innovation through simplicity, and exclusivity through craftsmanship. Every detail from spatial planning to material selection has been carefully considered to create an environment where businesses and its leaders can truly thrive.” Osman added. Haus of Tenet offices are offered with a convenient payment plan linked to construction milestones, reinforcing IRTH's commitment to transparency and value-driven development projects. About IRTH Group:

IRTH Group is a growing real estate investment platform based on the philosophy of value creation, innovation and building world-class living experiences. The launch of Haus of Tenet reflects IRTH's evolution into a modern institution of legacy – one that balances long-term thinking with contemporary relevance. Known for its people-first approach and lifestyle-led commercial and residential developments, IRTH Group continues to expand its portfolio with projects that are rooted in intention, craftsmanship, and future-forward urban living.