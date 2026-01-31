403
Rising Tensions Ahead of Bangladesh’s Pivotal Election
(MENAFN) Bangladesh is heading into a critical general election on February 12, with political tensions escalating and divisions within the country intensifying fears of unrest.
This upcoming vote, the first since the 2024 mass uprising that led to the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is occurring in a climate defined by weakened governance structures and fragmented political alliances.
From December 11, when the election timeline was announced, through January 16, at least 16 political figures and activists have lost their lives across the nation, according to reports.
As stated by local human and legal rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), "401 incidents of political violence took place last year, leaving 102 dead and 4,744 injured."
Authorities report that during the uprising, 5,763 firearms were stolen, of which 1,333 remain unaccounted for, representing a significant security challenge as the country prepares for the elections.
