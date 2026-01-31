403
Türkiye Criticizes UN Peacekeeping Mandate Extension
(MENAFN) Türkiye stated on Saturday that prolonging the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) without the agreement of the Turkish Cypriots, one of the island’s two sovereign equal communities, “is contrary to established UN practices and principles.”
The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued the statement following a UN Security Council resolution on Friday that renewed the UNFICYP mandate for another year.
Ankara emphasized that it “strongly” backs the position of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on seeking a resolution to the Cyprus issue.
The ministry criticized the resolution for relying on strategies that have been tried repeatedly over decades and consistently failed, arguing that such approaches do not contribute to progress in resolving the longstanding dispute.
On the contrary, the ministry added, the resolution obstructs the pursuit of a permanent, fair, and sustainable settlement that reflects the island’s realities.
It also urged the UN Security Council "to treat the two sides on the Island equally and to finally start exerting sincere efforts for a settlement."
The ministry noted that the peacekeeping force only operates in TRNC territory with the consent of the TRNC authorities, stressing the necessity of establishing a formal legal framework for these operations to continue.
"Should this not happen in a timely manner, the steps to be taken by the TRNC authorities will have the full support of Motherland and Guarantor Türkiye," it said.
The resolution, according to the ministry, continues to include "biased references" to the construction of the Yigitler-Pile road. The project is described as a humanitarian initiative designed to give Turkish Cypriots living in Pile, within the buffer zone, direct access to the TRNC.
The ministry added that the project remains unfinished due to the peacekeeping force’s "failure to implement the understanding previously reached between the UN and the Turkish Cypriot side, because of the pressure of the Greek Cypriot side, which actually has no say whatsoever regarding this matter."
