Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UP: 22-Year-Old Crushed To Death After Concrete Slab Collapses While Filming Reel (WATCH)

UP: 22-Year-Old Crushed To Death After Concrete Slab Collapses While Filming Reel (WATCH)


2026-01-31 06:13:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A 22-year-old man, Mohd Faizan, was killed on Friday after a heavy concrete slab collapsed on him while shooting a social media reel near an under-construction flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. According to reports, Faizan, a barber by profession and a resident of Richhola Kifayatullah village, had gone to the construction site with his friend Anuj Gangwar around 4.30 pm.

While Anuj was recording the video, Faizan climbed onto a high support wall at the edge of the bridge to pose and dance. He allegedly lost his balance and fell into a field below, following which a heavy concrete slab collapsed on him, and he died on the spot.

 

उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में 22 साल के फैज़ान की मौत हो गई। वो अंडर कंस्ट्रक्शन पुल पर रील बना रहा था। अचानक बैलेंस बिगड़ने से नीचे गिरा और भारी भरकम सीमेंटेड वॉल उसके ऊपर आ गिरी। नीचे दबकर मौत हो गई। twitter/JstnGBsbHa

- Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 31, 2026

Locals and construction workers rushed to the spot after hearing Gangwar's cries for help, and immediately informed the police.

An earth-moving machine was called to lift the slab. The police arrived and took Faizan to the hospital, but he had already died. Police warned that young people should not risk their lives for a few likes and online fame.

MENAFN31012026007385015968ID1110676651



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search