JD Docs Reveals Draft Emails Referencing High Profile Figures
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department on Friday released draft emails written by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which contain unverified allegations involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and other prominent individuals.
Among the claims in the documents is that Gates allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted disease from “Russian girls” during a visit to Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James. The emails suggest that Gates sought antibiotics without his wife’s knowledge following the purported incident, according to a draft message Epstein wrote to himself in July 2013, addressed to “Bill.”
In the message, Epstein wrote that Gates asked him to provide “antibiotics” that could be administered “surreptitiously” to his then-wife, Melinda Gates, amid concerns about the disease. Epstein further stated: “During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill.”
The draft emails describe Epstein claiming that, as Gates’ “right hand,” he had been involved in actions he considered “morally inappropriate” and “ethically unsound,” at times coming “near and potentially over the line into the illegal.” Epstein added: “From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilictating [sic] his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall [for] bridge [tournaments] . I feel I owe it to my friends and futre [sic] colleagues to admit a moral failure , to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life.”
It is unclear whether these emails were ever sent to Gates or if the allegations reflect actual events. A spokesperson for Gates has strongly denied the claims, calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false.”Gates has previously admitted to knowing Epstein but described the connection as a “huge mistake.”
The emails were part of a larger release of over 3 million documents from federal investigations into Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
