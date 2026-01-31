403
U.S. Authorizes Arms Sales to Israel
(MENAFN) The US State Department authorized potential military equipment sales to Israel totaling approximately $6.52 billion, the Pentagon announced Friday.
The approvals encompass a proposed transfer of AH-64E Apache helicopters with accompanying systems valued at an estimated $3.8 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency disclosed in an official statement. Boeing and Lockheed Martin would serve as primary contractors for the deal.
In a separate authorization, officials cleared a prospective sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and associated equipment worth roughly $1.98 billion. AM General LLC would function as the principal contractor, according to the statement.
"The proposed sale will improve Israel's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the mobility of its ground forces during operations," the agency said.
The State Department additionally approved a potential transaction involving Namer Armored Personnel Carrier power packs minus transmissions, alongside integrated logistics support and related systems, carrying an estimated price tag of $740 million. Rolls-Royce Solutions America would act as the lead contractor.
Washington has faced sustained international condemnation for backing Israel throughout its Gaza military campaign, which has claimed over 71,600 lives—predominantly women and children—since October 7, 2023.
Multiple American legislators, including Senator Bernie Sanders, have repeatedly demanded the US government halt weapons shipments to Israel and end American complicity in Israel's Gaza offensive.
